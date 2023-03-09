ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United players took to the classroom on Thursday, Mar. 9, to promote literacy in kids. The players visited students at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School for this month’s “Read Across America” program.

One teacher from the school emphasized the importance of kids seeing people in their lives continuing to read and learn. After the players finished reading, students were able to ask the players questions.

Kindergarten teacher Becky Vigil says they’ve had great community support as they teach students to read. “Just to get have that opportunity to have them be role models for our kids, stress the importance of literacy and reading, as well health and fitness, athletic abilities, just life long skills, its great,” says Vigil.