NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It has been a long ten months for New Mexico United forward Amando Moreno. Following an ACL tear during a game in October, Moreno has not seen the field and the injury took a toll on his mental health.

“A lot of days where I sat on my couch, like hours just sitting and talking to myself, trying to look myself in the mirror and say what can I do better,” Moreno said. “What if this is my last day? I’m just happy to be back. Now I go out with a big smile. I wake up before my alarm, I’m just so happy to come out. I’m very grateful for all the staff, especially Zach and just really excited to be back again.”

Moreno is back to running around with his teammates and a return to the pitch is coming soon. Coach Prince said he is available, however he still has to earn a spot to get some in-game action whether that’s as a starter or as a player off the bench.

“We’re not going to force a start, we’re not going to force him being in the 18,” said Prince. “If he’s playing well and he’s comfortable mentally and he’s earning that he should be in the 18 or in the 11, he’ll be there. Just like everyone else, it’s no different treatment for Mondo.”

New Mexico United will hit the road for a match against New York Redbulls II on Sunday, July 31 before returning home on Wednesday, August 3 against Sacramento Republic.