ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United’s 2023 campaign is set to kick off this weekend. The black and yellow had a bye the first week of the USL Championship season, but the team is ready to hit the road for the first game of the season in Miami on Saturday.

“I’m excited to finally get out there and play a game that’s worth three points,” said New Mexico head coach Zach Prince.

“I know all of the guys and myself have been itching to play in a competitive game, like Zach said, with three points on the line,” Kalen Ryden said. “We’re ready to get out there and go fight for those points.”

New Mexico United and Miami FC have a 5 pm kickoff on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.