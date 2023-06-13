ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has hired its third head coach in franchise history. The club announced the hiring of Eric Quill on Tuesday.

Quill, 45, brings over a decade of professional soccer experience as a player and a coach to New Mexico. Most recently serving as an assistant with MLS team Columbus Crew for the last year, Quill also led North Texas SC of USL League One to a title in 2019.

“I’m honored to join this incredible club and unbelievable soccer community here in New Mexico,” said Quill. “In just a few short years, New Mexico United has shown the world that they can hold their own against anyone. This community deserves a winner, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to build on the successes of this terrific club.”

Quill is also known for his ability to develop young players. Most notably, he played a role in the growth and development of US Men’s National Team players Ricardo Pepi, Chris Richards, and Tanner Tessman.

Quill’s role as head coach begins immediately. His first game with New Mexico United will be Saturday, June 17 when the black and yellow host Rio Grande Valley FC Toros at 7 pm.