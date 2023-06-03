ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United needs a head coach. Zach Prince announced he is stepping away from the team following Saturday’s 1-0 loss to El Paso.

“Whoever ends up taking over, they have a very special group,” said Prince. “There are so much love in that locker room, that as definitely the hardest part of this decision is those guys in there, that staff in there. I see the work that they put in everyday, and man that made this decision incredibly hard.”

Prince has been with the club since 2019 and spent the last year and a half serving as head coach and technical director. As a head coach, Prince led the team to a 13-9-12 record and a first round playoff appearance in his first year. He is leaving United to pursue another opportunity that has yet to be disclosed.

New Mexico United owner and president Peter Trevisani said that Prince informed him of the possibility a few weeks ago in order to start the search for a new head coach. Trevisani did not reveal any information about the team’s direction moving forward. The team plans to reveal more information next week.