ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time this season, New Mexico United has won back-to-back. The black and yellow took down Orange County 3-1 on Saturday following Wednesday’s win over Phoenix.

First year player Josh Dolling was heavily involved in Saturday’s victory, as he assisted in each goal for the black and yellow. The first two came off the foot of fellow newcomer Greg Hurst, while the last came from former Cibola Cougar, Sergio Rivas. Dolling’s three assist performance is the first of its kind in club history and 25th occurrence in league history.

“I thought it was a lot of confidence from our group that we showed from minute one to 90, and I am really happy with just our overall intention of the game,” said head coach Zach Prince.

“It was a whole team performance tonight,” Hurst said. “Overall, probably our best performance of the year and we showed everything tonight and I think it was something that could really turn the season around for us.”

Up next for United is a road trip to Rio Grande Valley on Friday.