ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in over a month, New Mexico United has lost a USL match. Defending league champion San Antonio ended the black and yellow’s four-match unbeaten streak on Saturday.

San Antonio was able to strike early, delivering two first half goals and completely shutting out New Mexico’s attack going into the break. United was able to find its footing in the final 45 and found the back of the net off the foot of first time starter Kyle Colonna. That would be all the scoring, and NMU fell 2-1.

United now returns home on Saturday, June 3. The club will host rival El Paso Locomotive FC at 7 p.m.