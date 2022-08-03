ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United became the latest victim of Sacramento Republic FC Wednesday night in a 2-1 defeat. Tabort Etaka Preston scored the first goal of the game, his first in front of the home crowd in the 54th minute. Keko had the equalizer for Sacramento by the 57th minute. Douglas Martinez unlock the 1 all-tie in the 61st minute and Sacramento was able to close out New Mexico.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: “I felt like prey”: Video shows Albuquerque man hit by truck, shot at while walking
- Top Story: Get your cash: New Mexico to send out final $250, $500 payment this week
- New Mexico: State considers sale of land for proposed veterans cemetery
- Crime: Collectible store hit again with break-in in less than 3 months
- KRQE En Español: Martes 2 de Agosto 2022
New Mexico head coach Zach Prince said five bad minutes by his team was the difference in the game. “These are the moments that you have to really challenge yourself and get better in these types of moments and not feel sorry for yourself for a second,” said Prince. “We’re are a very good team in this league, but you have to earn that every time you go out on the field.” New Mexico United will host Miami FC Saturday at 7 pm.