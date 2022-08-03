ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United became the latest victim of Sacramento Republic FC Wednesday night in a 2-1 defeat. Tabort Etaka Preston scored the first goal of the game, his first in front of the home crowd in the 54th minute. Keko had the equalizer for Sacramento by the 57th minute. Douglas Martinez unlock the 1 all-tie in the 61st minute and Sacramento was able to close out New Mexico.

New Mexico head coach Zach Prince said five bad minutes by his team was the difference in the game. “These are the moments that you have to really challenge yourself and get better in these types of moments and not feel sorry for yourself for a second,” said Prince. “We’re are a very good team in this league, but you have to earn that every time you go out on the field.” New Mexico United will host Miami FC Saturday at 7 pm.