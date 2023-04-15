ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last three times New Mexico United and San Diego Loyal met, the match ended in a draw. Saturday’s home opener for New Mexico was no different, as the match ended at 1-1.

United was able to provide some excitement for the 11,233 in attendance, as the club was able to produce multiple chances early. The captain, Sam Hamilton, was then able to score the first goal of the season at Isotopes Park nine minutes in.

San Diego was able to contain NMU the rest of the way, and recorded a goal in stoppage time at the end of the first half to equilize. There would be no scoring in the second half, and the match finished tied at 1.

“There is zero doubt in my mind that everyone on the field played fighting football tonight,” said coach Prince. “Overall, I am very happy with the performance, but I am not happy with result. You know, you need 3 points in this league as much as you can get it and it was right there for us to take, but we can build off of this. There is no doubt about it.”

United is now back on the road at Colorado Springs on Saturday.