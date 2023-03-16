ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Days before its first game of the season, New Mexico United has added another player to its roster. The club announced the signing of midfielder Jose Sosa on Thursday.

Sosa Joins United following a successful college career at UCLA. During his time with the Bruins, Sosa was named to the WCC freshman team (2019), all-Western Conference First Team (2021), all-Pac 12 Second Team (2022), and All-Region Second Team (2022).

“All I’ve ever wanted, since I was a kid, was to be able to play at the professional level,” said Sosa. “I’d like to thank New Mexico United for this special opportunity, and for making that dream a reality. I’m ready to get on the field and to make a difference in New Mexico.”

This is the second signing for the club this week, as United also added recent San Diego State grad Kyle Colonna on Tuesday. Both Sosa and Colonna were originally trialists for the preseason but earned first-team contracts.