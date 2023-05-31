ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pitch at Isotopes Park will look a little different from now on. After a request from Major League Baseball and the Isotopes, the soccer field alignment has been adjusted by seven degrees, effective immediately.

Left image shows previous alignment, right image represents changes

A major factor for the change involves player safety. With the new adjustment, the pitching mound will no longer be removed and rebuilt for each match and stay in tact for the remainder of the baseball season. The pitch is also shifted further into the outfield and reduces the amount of temporary sod in play by approximately 30%.

Plenty of seats have unchanged or enhanced viewing experience with the change, however some seats do have a lesser viewing experience. United will work with anyone who would like to adjust their seats accordingly.