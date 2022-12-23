NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United has added another player to the roster for the 2023 season. The club announced the signing of forward Josh Dolling on Friday.

“Josh has a real instinct for bringing others into the game,” said United head coach Zach Prince. “His ability to lead the line defensively with his pressing is top end. His physical size and ability to be a target mixed with his ability to make plays around the box make him a consistent threat to score or set the table for others. We look forward to adding Josh to our attacking group.”

The Englishman comes to New Mexico following his first professional season with St. Louis City SC 2 of MLS Next Pro in 2022, where he scored a club-high nine goals. Dolling also had a successful collegiate career in the US, where he was named a three-time All-American at Missouri state.

“I had some options here and there, but I’ve heard a lot about the club, heard about the fan base, heard the boys were in the playoffs and it just seemed like a good fit,” said Dolling.