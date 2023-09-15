SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Tech earned a lot of money towards helping student scholarly endeavors and additional resources on Thursday. The school held its 30th annual president’s golf tournament in what was its the largest turnout ever. Interim president Daniel Lopez said the finds raised go a long way towards aiding students.

“We have raised way over a million dollars, this year we are raising over 300,000 dollars,” he said. “We have helped out, something like 500 students. So, its a joy having this tournament.”