NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State University (NMSU) has launched an assessment survey as part of a federal grant in collaboration with the University of Florida and the University of Arizona. The survey will be used as a tool to identify natural resource extension, wildlife, and agricultural needs in Hispanic communities.

Following the survey, the universities hope to provide translated documents to improve accessibility in Hispanic communities. The work is being funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant.

The survey is open to Hispanic adults who are living in New Mexico, Arizona, or Florida. To take the survey, which takes 15 minutes to complete, click here.

“Despite many efforts, there is still several barriers to the effective delivery of extension programming to members of Hispanic communities, including lack of awareness of the most salient issues, unfamiliarity among Hispanic community members of the role of natural resource extension, and lack of linguistically and culturally appropriate extension resources,” says Alvaro Romero, urban entomology associate professor.