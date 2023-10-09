LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Celia Álvarez Muñoz has a long history of bringing themes of the southern border to viewers. Now, her unique, playful style will be featured at the University Art Museum at New Mexico State University.

Muñoz has been creating art for decades. With text and images, she often plays with language through puns and mistranslations to give a unique sense of life near the U.S. and Mexico Border.

“I always carry the cultural, geographical, and political matrix of the borderland with me,” Muñoz said in a press release. “And it surfaces in my work, as I see it.”

There will be an opening reception on Friday, October 20, in the Devasthali Hall at 1308 East University Avenue in Las Cruces. The free reception begins at 5:30 p.m.

The exhibition will run through March 2, 2023, and features immersive works and photography.