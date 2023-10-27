NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police are hosting gun buyback events in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Española. With no questions asked, community members may anonymously hand over unwanted firearms to receive a gift card in return.

For handgun turn-ins, attendees will receive $200 Visa and/or American Express gift cards, and for rifle, shotgun, and assault weapon turn-ins, attendees will receive $300 Visa and/or American Express gift cards.

All of the gun buybacks will take place on Saturday, November 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Below are the locations where guns will be accepted:

“This is a proactive measure to prevent tragedies involving guns. We want to help remove unwanted guns from our communities and reduce the risk of deadly accidents, homicides, and suicides,” says Chief of the New Mexico State Police Troy Weisler.