ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Ski Swap is coming up and gives people the chance to buy and sell winter gear in preparation for the upcoming winter season. New Mexico Ski Swap will be October 27-29 at Expo New Mexico in the Manuel Lujan Building.

Ski Swap Schedule:

Friday, October 27 – Public gear check in from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., VIP Pre-Sale – 7 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 28 – Public sale from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, October 29 – Public sale 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Public gear pick up 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.