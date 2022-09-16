ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Prickly Festival is back for it’s fourth year. This year’s event has moved locations from downtown to the Gutierrez Hubbell House. The festival will take place in two parts, one on Saturday, September 24 and one on Sunday, September 25. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival features food, drinks, music, art and all things prickly pear. The first day of the festival includes a vendor market, cooking and drink demos, live music, games, art and more. Vendors will be selling a variety of prickly pear food drinks, art and many other products. The second day of the festival features talks and workshops for farmers, ranchers and gardeners. Attendees will learn all about prickly pears and how to best use them in landscape and gardens.

General admission tickets go for $10; tickets for students and children are $6. Day two of the festival is free to attend, but registration is required. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.nmpricklypearfest.com