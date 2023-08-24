NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the recent devastation brought about by the wildfires in Maui, thousands are in need of help. While it can be hard to know how to provide support all the way from New Mexico – approximately 3,200 miles from Lahaina – a few local organizations are doing what they can to lend a hand.

One business that is offering a way for New Mexicans to help is Kaktus Brewing. On Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26, the brewery will host The Lahaina Fire Fundraiser.

Kaktus Brewing Fundraiser

On Friday and Saturday, Kaktus Brewing will be donating all cover charges, food sales, and drink sales to Maui foundations. There will be two performances that have a suggested donation of $10; the money raised from the performances will go toward aiding with the fires, and donations over that amount are welcome as well. The fundraiser will be held at Kaktus Brewing Co. in Bernalillo.

Friday, August 25, starting at 6 p.m.

Live music by 4Sale and dance performances by Ka La Kapu Polynesian Dance School

Saturday, August 26, starting at 6 p.m.

Live music and dance performances by Hula Mai Ka Lani and Ka La Kapu Polynesian Dance School

For those who are unable to attend the fundraiser but still want to donate, Kaktus Brewing has provided a link to donate online with the UN-17 organization – a local non-profit that is doing its part to make a positive impact for those who are struggling in Hawaii.

UN-17 Donations

UN-17 is a New Mexico non-profit organization taking donations for the Lahaina fires. According to the non-profit’s website, the small size of the organization allows it to “move faster than most when getting money in the hands of those that need it most.” The New Mexico-based group has people on the ground in Maui who are working to identify the most pressing needs as they arise. If you would like to donate directly to the fire relief efforts through UN-17, click here.

Citizen Church Maui Fire Relief

Citizen Church, a local church with one location in Albuquerque and a second location in Lahaina, is feeling the direct effects of the fires at its Hawaii branch. With the church’s location at the heart of the devastation, those who are there are working to distribute food, water, generators, other essentials, and funds to the community around them. According to Citizen Church’s website, the Maui campus will soon be used as a base for the Convoy of Hope and Mercy Chefs organizations to support further disaster relief.

With strong ties between Albuquerque and Maui, the church has provided an online platform where it is accepting donations that will go directly toward their efforts in Lahaina. If you would like to donate to the Maui fire relief through the efforts of Citizen Church, click here.

Other Ways to Help

Repairs from the fires are expected to take quite a while, and residents of Lahaina are in need of all the help they can get. If you are looking for other ways to donate in support of Maui wildfire relief, the following organizations are accepting donations: