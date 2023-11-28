ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is offering a class to help both beginner and intermediate fly fishers boost their skills. The workshop is free, but space is limited.

The workshop will be held on December 16, starting at 8:30 a.m. in Albuquerque. Registration opens online at this link on December 1 at 9:00 a.m. There are 20 spots available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The class will focus on skills like fly casting and is for all levels of anglers. Participant’s don’t need to bring any equipment, but if you have your own gear, you’re welcome to bring it.