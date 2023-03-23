NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is looking for opportunities to clean up local communities. The state’s Tourism Department is now accepting grant applications from local municipalities, counties, and tribal governments.

The last round of grants provided more than $790,000 to 45 communities around the state, according to the Tourism Department. Projects include nearly a quarter of a million dollars for litter programs and nearly $190,000 for community beautification.

To receive funding, local governments need to send in a grant application. The window for applications is now open. The deadline is Friday, April 14. More details on the program can be found on the Tourism Department website.