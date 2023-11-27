ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is offering a free bowhunter skills camp. Space in the camp is limited to 25 individuals on a first-come, first-served registration basis.

The camp is scheduled for Saturday, December 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Roswell. The camp is free, but participants are responsible for bringing their own lunch and drinks.

The camp will cover archery basics, hunting techniques, and outdoor preparedness. Equipment is provided, but participants can bring their own equipment. To register for the camp, you can use this link from the Department of Game and Fish.