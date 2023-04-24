SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been interested in entering New Mexico’s tech industry, you might want to check out an upcoming boot camp offered at the Santa Fe Community College. The school, in conjunction with Santa Fe County and NM Workforce Connection, is offering five days of training with the opportunity to get three certifications from the Fiber Optic Association. And the training is free.

The courses include both introductory and advanced options. The introductory course is a three-day mix of theory and hands-on activities to get you ready to take the CFOT (Certified Fiber Optic Technician) test. If you take the intro course, you can take the test on the final day of the class. The advanced specialist courses include testing and maintenance of fiber optic networks and info on how to splice networks.

Applications to join the free courses are due May 3, 2023. More information and applications are online at PROTEC Santa Fe.