ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Nurses Honor Guard is a nonprofit group of volunteer nurses who attend funerals or memorial services for any fallen nurse in New Mexico. Founder and president Angel Hickerson and member Kristen Cochrane talked more about the nonprofit and about the work they are doing across the state.

The group performs a Nightingale Tribute and final call of duty. Besides funeral and memorial services, the group also attends health fairs, parades, and public events.

The New Mexico Nurse Honor Guard is a new group, they just started in September of 2022. The group says the services they provide is a wonderful way to honor nurses, their career, and what they have done to help people.

Nurses that are interested in joining the honor guard can email the group at nmnurseshonorguard@gmail.com or call at 505-738-5311.