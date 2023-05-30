NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 44 nonprofits are getting funding from a foundation led by Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) employees. 2023 is the group’s 40th anniversary of helping community groups.

“As we celebrate 40 years of giving, we are reminded of the importance of supporting the community through nonprofits,” Laurie Roach, PNM Resources Foundation executive director, said in a press release. “Their work is critical to address the most pressing issues facing our society, and we are grateful to the early founders who enabled this long-standing support of nonprofit impact.”

After submitting applications highlighting new community-oriented programs, 44 groups are getting grants ranging from $5,000 to $40,000.

“This grant will have a significant impact on our ability to design and implement conservation programs for people and for nature in New Mexico,” Terry Sullivan, New Mexico state director with The Nature Conservancy, said in a press release. “The Santa Fe Canyon Preserve, which was donated to us by PNM in 2000, has become a centerpiece of our conservation outreach and education over these past 23 years and has more than 30,000 visitors and 5,000 students hiking the preserve annually.”

The full list of grant recipients is: