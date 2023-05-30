NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 44 nonprofits are getting funding from a foundation led by Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) employees. 2023 is the group’s 40th anniversary of helping community groups.
“As we celebrate 40 years of giving, we are reminded of the importance of supporting the community through nonprofits,” Laurie Roach, PNM Resources Foundation executive director, said in a press release. “Their work is critical to address the most pressing issues facing our society, and we are grateful to the early founders who enabled this long-standing support of nonprofit impact.”
After submitting applications highlighting new community-oriented programs, 44 groups are getting grants ranging from $5,000 to $40,000.
“This grant will have a significant impact on our ability to design and implement conservation programs for people and for nature in New Mexico,” Terry Sullivan, New Mexico state director with The Nature Conservancy, said in a press release. “The Santa Fe Canyon Preserve, which was donated to us by PNM in 2000, has become a centerpiece of our conservation outreach and education over these past 23 years and has more than 30,000 visitors and 5,000 students hiking the preserve annually.”
The full list of grant recipients is:
- 1) 516 Arts (Albuquerque)
- 2) Adelante Development Center Inc. (Albuquerque)
- 3) Albuquerque Health Care For The Homeless (Albuquerque)
- 4) Albuquerque Museum Foundation, Inc. (Albuquerque)
- 5) Animal Humane Association of New Mexico (Albuquerque)
- 6) ARCA (Albuquerque)
- 7) Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico, Inc. (Albuquerque)
- 8) Casa Esperanza (Albuquerque)
- 9) Childhaven, Inc. (Farmington)
- 10) Children’s Advocacy Center For Denton County, Inc. (Lewisville, TX)
- 11) Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico (Albuquerque)
- 12) Christian Community Action (Lewisville, TX)
- 13) Communities In Schools of North Texas, Inc. (Lewisville, TX)
- 14) Encuentro (Albuquerque)
- 15) Ethos Literacy (Albuquerque)
- 16) Explora Science Center & Children’s Museum of Albuquerque (Albuquerque)
- 17) Fusion Theatre Company (Albuquerque)
- 18) Future Forge Inc. (Silver City)
- 19) Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails, Inc. (Albuquerque)
- 20) Heading Home (Albuquerque)
- 21) Hopeworks (Albuquerque)
- 22) Keres Children’s Learning Center (Cochiti Pueblo)
- 23) Lensic Performing Arts Center Corporation (Santa Fe)
- 24) Luna Community College Foundation (Las Vegas)
- 25) Mandy’s Special Farm (Albuquerque)
- 26) National Atomic Museum Foundation (Albuquerque)
- 27) National Dance Institute of New Mexico (NDI New Mexico) (Albuquerque)
- 28) New Mexico Bio Park Society, Inc. (Albuquerque)
- 29) New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science Foundation (Albuquerque)
- 30) Prosperity Works (Albuquerque)
- 31) Reading Quest (Santa Fe)
- 32) Rio Grande Food Project (Albuquerque)
- 33) Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico (Albuquerque)
- 34) Santa Fe Community Foundation (Santa Fe)
- 35) Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity (Santa Fe)
- 36) Saranam, LLC (Albuquerque)
- 37) Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico (Albuquerque)
- 38) TenderLove Community Center, Inc. (Albuquerque)
- 39) The First Tee of San Juan County, NM (Kirtland)
- 40) The Nature Conservancy of New Mexico (Santa Fe)
- 41) The Notah Begay III Foundation (Santa Ana Pueblo)
- 42) Thrive In Southern New Mexico (Alamogordo)
- 43) Wise Fool New Mexico (Santa Fe)
- 44) Youth Development, Inc. (Albuquerque)