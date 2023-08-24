NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s largest electricity provider is helping students get ready for their school year. The company has donated 100 supply-filled backpacks to several tribal and Native schools.

“We recognize education as the cornerstone of progress,” Cathy Newby, PNM’s tribal government and customer engagement director, said in a press release. “This donation to New Mexico tribal students is a step towards reducing educational disparities and ensuring every child has an equal opportunity to succeed. Donations like this not only eases the burden on families but also fosters a sense of unity, showing that progress is possible through collaboration.”

The Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) brought backpacks to Santa Ana, San Felipe, Santo Domingo and Cochiti Pueblo. The backpacks were filled with supplies by the PNM Tribal Government department and employee volunteers.