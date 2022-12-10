NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Raul Rosas Jr. made history on Saturday night as the youngest fighter to ever win a UFC fight. Not only did the 18 year old shine on the big stage, but also dominated his opponent, Jay Perrin, into submission in the first round.

Rosas Jr, as Clovis, NM native began fighting at a young age before his career moved him out of New Mexico. He is currently a senior in high school in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Man, this is crazy, but I knew I was going to be here at this age,” said Rojas Jr. “So right now I’m just living the dream. I had no nerves, no pressure, felt free. I’m doing what I love to do. And right now, tonight, I just came to introduce myself, because I’m coming for that belt.”