SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico native is giving the state’s holiday tradition some love through her music. Artist and Española native Tess Fresquez wanted to honor the holiday traditions of her home state. Doing so the best way she knows how, through music.

“Because of the culture and the traditions we do every year we have a lot of unique historic traditions that you don’t see anywhere else,” said Fresquez.

So she created a song that tells the story of the world she grew up in, complete with farolitos, luminarias, and watching Christmas lights on the plaza. “Christmas in Santa Fe” was released earlier this month. It’s available to stream on all music platforms.