ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation is hosting the 11th Cretaceous Couture Fashion Show Fundraiser. The foundation is dedicated to advancing the museum by generating community support.

The fashion show fundraiser will be held at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History an Science from 6-10 p.m. on October 21. Guests can enjoy the museum, appetizers, drinks a silent auction and festive community leaders/supporters fashion models. For more information, ways to support and to purchase tickets for the fashion show fundraiser, click here.