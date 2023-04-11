LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico high school baseball community has produced its fair share of MLB All-Stars. Some of the newer talents include Alex Bregman of Albuquerque and Trevor Rogers of Carlsbad.

So, who’s next to represent the Land of Enchantment on the diamond? A lot of people are now talking about a “Monster” down south from Las Cruces and Centennial High School.

What began in a backyard using sprinklers as bases, Steven “Monster” Milam’s baseball journey has taken him all over the country. He’s played travel ball for teams based in Arizona, Texas, Florida, and even played for Team USA starting at 12 years old. The LSU commit is currently in his senior season with the Centennial Hawks and dominating the rest of the state.

18 games into the 2023 season, Milam’s stats are among the best high school players in the country. According to MaxPreps, Milam ranks 4th in the nation in slugging percentage (1.591), and is among the top 50 in batting average (.636), on base percentage (.750), RBI (32) and homeruns (7).

While the numbers are impressive and fun to keep track of, Milam says at this point in his high school career, the most important thing is to have fun. Knowing that after the season, Milam will be playing for a job, he says for now he wants to enjoy the game with his childhood friends one last time.

The 5’8″ middle infielder starts at shortstop for Centennial but is also comfortable at second and third. At the plate, Milam is a switch hitting contact hitter with some juice.

“I’m a tough out, I’m a dirtbag, I’m always going to be knocking at the door when it needs to be knocked at, and I’m always going to be playing with that fire,” said Milam.

Milam has been planning to go to LSU for a few years now, saying he’s dreamed of playing for the Tigers since he was a kid. By 8th grade, he was recruited by the school, and committed to the team as a high school freshman. Now, Milam’s future with the Bayou Bengals is up in the air as his MLB draft stock is rising.

Ranked as a top 100 prospect (including college players) for the upcoming draft, pro scouts have come to every one of his games this year. The amount of teams that have shown interest is now in double-digits and Milam’s spoken to teams including the Dodgers, Yankees, Mets, Reds, Brewers, Diamondbacks, Phillies, Rangers and Padres.

Going to the major leagues is definitely in his future plans, it’s just a matter of when. Milam says he might go straight to a major league club straight out of high school if its the right situation, but the alternative is also appealing for a number of reasons.

LSU has been Milam’s dream school since he was a kid and the program is currently one of the best in all of college baseball. The prestige of the Tigers’ program brings NIL (name, image, likeness) opportunities, and while he can’t sign anything yet, he believes a deal would get done should he decide to go to Baton Rouge.

Milam said another reason for going to LSU is because of player development. The program has recently produced multiple Major League players including Kramer Robertson, DJ LaMahieu and, of course, Alex Bregman.

Milam’s relationship with Bregman began following his commitment to LSU. Bregman sent him a direct message on Twitter to congratulate him and they’ve kept in contact ever since. Milam even flew out to Houston one summer and the two worked out together.

“We’ve been forged in the same path. I’m trying to follow that same path and get to the league and stay there. He’s been successful and that’s how I want to be.”

Another professional player that has been helpful for Milam is former NMSU Aggie and Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 first round draft pick Nick Gonzales. While Gonzales was playing his college ball in Las Cruces, the two hit together and Gonzales connected Milam with David Matranga of PSI Sports, who is the agent of New York Yankees MVP Aaron Judge.

Since Milam is still in high school, he can’t officially sign anything yet, but he says that Matranga has been able to assist him with his game and any questions he has about his future in the sport.

For now, Milam’s focus is finishing his high school career as a champion. He was not given the opportunity his freshman and sophomore seasons due to COVID, and Centennial lost in the opening series in 2022. The 2023 season is much more optimistic, as the Hawks have 15 seniors and are ranked as one of the top teams in the state.

“I feel like the only thing I’m missing from my resume is a state championship,” Milam said.