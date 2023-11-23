NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Thanksgiving, while many are eating dinner and watching football, one New Mexico mayor is overseas to make sure Navy sailors away from home can enjoy the holiday too. “It’s just giving something back to these guys because they’re our first line of defense,” says Ron Lowrance.

Ron Lowrance is an army veteran and now Mayor of Capitan, New Mexico. For him, thanksgiving is about spending time with family and friends. His son, Tanner, is in the Navy, and when Tanner was stationed in Guam three years ago, the mayor was not going to let distance get in their way of celebrating. Lowrance says, “He was talking to me off and on, and I said, ‘Well, I’ll plan a trip and come see you on Thanksgiving.'”

Ron flew more than 16 hours and traveled 6,000 miles to visit his son. After making a Thanksgiving meal for Tanner and a few of his friends, he decided to return again the next year, making it a new family tradition. Ron made food for 58 sailors last year and says he is excited to be cooking again for a third time.

“It’s all my mom’s recipes. I had good grandmothers, and my mom made sure we knew how to cook,” says Lowrance. Lowrance says some of the food he will be serving up includes ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, and sweet potato pie. He says he made sure to add a bit of New Mexican flare to the meal as well. “Besides the turkey, I think everything you know has green chile in it,” says Lowrance.

Tanner says having his father come to Guam these last few years is something he will never be able to repay. “You forget that you’re so far away from home when you’ve got home coming to you…Now everyone calls him ‘pops,’ so he’s just, you know, established more family out here,” says Tanner Lowrance.

However, Ron says that it is all about giving back to the men and women who protect this country and are so far away from home. “It’s the way I was raised, and I hope I instilled it in my kids that giving back is a good thing,” says Ron Lowrance.

Ron Lowrance says he will stay in Guam until Sunday. He says although there are no official plans for next year, he would love to return.