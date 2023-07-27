SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Foraging, food, and fungi are on the agenda for what is gearing up to be the first fungus-focused festival in New Mexico. Organized by David Augustyniak, the creator of the UNIFungi business and self-proclaimed “fungal ambassador,” the “Southwest Funga Fest” event is scheduled to be part of education, part wellness retreat in Velarde, New Mexico.

“Basically, we’re bringing access, education access to the community,” Augustyniak says. “We’re sourcing 90% of the food from the Embudo Valley, and with your ticket price, you get access to workshops, 20 different educators from all over New Mexico, Arizona, and Colorado.”

The event promises foraging, fungus-related science, and wellness activities, like yoga and qigong. But tickets to the novel event aren’t exactly cheap. A four-day pass (which includes meals) can cost over $300. But Augustyniak says they’re trying to make the festival affordable.

“What we’re doing is a sliding-scale ticket process,” Augustyniak says. “This is called the ‘green bottle’ method.”

Basically, if people are able to afford a full-price ticket, they are on an honor system to pay the full price. But if they frequently stress about money or are struggling to make ends meet, they can pay a discounted price, although the four-day pass still costs over $200 after the discount.

Augustyniak says that there is already interest in the event scheduled for this weekend, with some people already pre-ordering tickets. Augustyniak says they’ve planned food for about 300 people total. More information on the activities planned can be found on the event’s webpage.

If the festival goes well, Augustyniak might bring it back next year. When asked what a successful “Funga Fest” would look like, Augustyniak said: “If anybody shows up and supports the speakers I brought, realistically, the food gets served, people have fun, people learn . . . and create community, that’s what success looks like to me.”