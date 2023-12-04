NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus is presenting its annual holiday concert. This year’s show is “Something Must Be Wrong With My Mistletoe.”

The show highlights the fun, mishaps and mayhem that often occurs during the holidays. The show will feature a variety of songs, including familiar holiday favorites. Artistic Director Aaron Howe says this is one of the most ambitions holiday shows he has ever programmed. Shows will be 7:30p on Friday, December 8 at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe, Saturday, December 9 at 3:00p and 7:30p and Sunday, December 10 at 3:00p at the Hiland Theater in Albuquerque. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.