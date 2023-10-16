ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus is holding a singalong movie fundraising event. The fundraiser will help support the group as it enters its 43rd season.

Saturday, October 21, at the KiMo Theater, guests will get the chance to enjoy a classic movie, while singing along to some of the hits in the movie. Guests can come dressed up for the costume contest and enter a raffle to win a gift basket. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the event starts at 7. Tickets are $25, but VIP tickets can be purchased, which includes a VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. at Sumner Dene Gallery, food and wine, a gift bag and premium seating for the movie. All proceeds will go towards the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.