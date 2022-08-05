NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its members, which include nearly every farmer’s market in the state.

August 7-13 is National Farmers Market Week. The organization has a number of events planned to kick off its busy season. In celebration, there will be four major events happening throughout the month in Las Cruces, Silver City, Albuquerque, and Farmington. August is also Local Food Connects NM Month and has been officially recognized by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Denise Miller, executive director of the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association, says the organization prioritizes making locally grown food accessible with programs like Double Up Food Bucks through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

It provides a dollar-for-dollar match when people purchase New Mexico-grown produce. The option is available at 90 locations across the state including grocery stores and farmer’s markets. “It’s a great way for people to stretch their food budgets, especially during this really difficult economic time when inflation is really hitting people hard. It helps people put healthy food on the table,” Miller said.

The organization also provides online recipes to serve as inspiration for those looking for ways to incorporate their fresh produce into meals. “People shop for a lot of food and they get home and say, ‘Wow, I don’t know what to do with those carrots or with the beautiful cabbage we have.’ If they go to our website, there’s all kinds of really great recipes as well,” Miller said.

The Downtown Grower’s Market in Albuquerque is hosting farm tours Sunday, August 7 at Los Jardines de Moktezuma and Chispas Farm located in the South Valley. Tickets are $25 which include a guided tour of two farms and transportation. Visit their website for more information.