NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (DOT) Ports of Entry Division has partnered with the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) and New Mexico Tax and Revenue for a stuffed animal drive to benefit children in New Mexico. The departments are still taking donations for the drive and will be collecting until Saturday, September 30.

The stuffed animals are used to comfort children in negative situations, like domestic violence calls. Donation boxes for the stuffed animals can be found at Port of Entry locations, NMSP locations, and NM Taxation and Revenue locations.