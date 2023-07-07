ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Transportation officials are hosting a meeting for the public to provide feedback on roadways. The feedback will help guide policy and spending.

The State Transportation Commission holds six meetings each year. There’s one meeting for each transportation district in New Mexico.

Thursday, July 20, 2023, the District Two meeting will be held at the Inn of the Mountain Gods at 287 Carrizo Canyon Road, Mescalero, New Mexico. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Members of the public can provide public comment. But to do so, you need to sign up in person before the meeting. The meeting agenda will be posted online on the transportation commission’s website on Monday, July 17. You can also receive the agenda by calling (505) 216-8831.

The meeting will be streamed online via the New Mexico Department of Transportation YouTube channel and the NMDOT Facebook page.