ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Sunport is getting a fresh look with a remodel inside the airport terminal. And they’re looking for local artists’ work to fill the space.

Along with the renovations, the Sunport has five sites for commissions and purchases of existing artwork, such as the north wall near the TSA line and two spots for sculptures. Details of the locations can be found in this planning document.

“We are calling on the entire New Mexican art community to participate in this opportunity to become part of our world-class art collection,” Richard McCurley, the director of aviation, said in a press release. “These works will be celebrated by our community and region for many generations and enjoyed by the more than five million travelers that pass through the gateway of New Mexico every year.”

The city has a total of about $3 million to spend on art for the Sunport. That breaks down as:

TSA North Wall (two spaces): $200,000 to $250,000

TSA Queueing Area Installation: $350,000 to $500,000 (up to $750,000 for large free-standing works)

Concessions Area Bulkhead Mural: $200,000 – which will include fabrication and installation managed by Aviation Dept.

T-Connector Installation: $1 to 1.5 million

To get art in one of the spots, artists must submit a brief statement of interest and must be older than 18 years old. Then, a committee will review the submissions and select semi-finalists who will get then more info on the projects.

An in-person artist info session will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Sunport’s Old Terminal (2920 Yale Boulevard Southeast A, Albuquerque, NM). Artists who want to apply for a chance to showcase their work can do so at this link.