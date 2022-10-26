ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico veteran got a new roof for his home Wednesday, thanks to a local roofing company. Veteran Larry Rodriguez served as a marine in the mid-70s. Wednesday, he received a new roof thanks to Sunrise Roofing, Owens Corning and Beacon’s Roofing Supply.

Rodriguez says he’s grateful for their kindness. This is the first roof, Sunrise Roofing has been able to provide for a veteran. They hope to offer one a year moving forward.