NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chef Andrew Bustos, owner of precision catering, provides a couple of different recipe’s to add a twist to the traditional Thanksgiving meal.
Chef Bustos presents turkey fajitas as an option for a New Mexican spin on to Thanksgiving, while still including turkey. Chef Bustos says the fajitas are easy to make and are also a great way to utilize any leftover turkey from Thanksgiving.
Ingredients:
- Turkey breast
- Onion
- Bell Pepper
- Pico de Gallo
- Flour Tortillas
Chef Bustos also gives an option for Thanksgiving meal sides. Green chile and cheesy corn fritters spice up and put a spin on traditional Thanksgiving sides.
Ingredients:
- Green Chile
- Kernel Corn
- Cheddar Cheese
- Egg
- Flour and Corn Meal
- Cilantro
For more information on Precision Catering by Chef Andrew Bustos, click here.