ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For brothers Monroe and Matthew Young, it will be a full circle moment on Saturday when their college football careers come to a close when they play against each other in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Young brothers, separated by one year, both graduated from Onate High School (now Organ Mountain) in Las Cruces. They went their separate ways in college, but now at Cal and Texas Tech, they will play against each other.

“He has always pushed me to reach my full potential. If I was slacking one day, he would be the one to wake me up and hit the weight room with him, or I would bring him with me if I am going to the gym in the offseason,” said Monroe. “So, just knowing in the back of my head that I am playing against my brother’s team will give me that little extra push in the game too. So, it’s going to be an exciting moment.”

It’s not just Monroe and Matthew who have found success on the gridiron, but also the entire family. Their older brother played at UNM and their father, Fred, is an NMSU legend who played seven years in the NFL for the Seahawks and Colts.

“He kind of instilled our competitive mindset growing up and taught us that we had to put in the work to make it to this level and that was always the goal for us.”

While Saturday will be a special moment for the Young family, the brothers also hope to make it a special day for New Mexicans. They believe if they can each make it to the power-five level, other local players can too.

While it will be an unforgettable moment for the family, somebody has to win at the end of the day. Monroe and Matthew have been supportive of each other throughout their careers, but come game time, their relationship won’t matter.

“Once we are on the field it doesn’t matter, you know it’s straight business then,” Matthew said. “You know there is going to be a little competition. I will tell you that.”