ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque High Bulldogs may look a little different this year on the gridiron. With only a handful of returning starters, the secondary will be the the anchor of the team, however coach Johnson believes there are enough pieces there to make it easier on the young guys.

“That’s were we’re going to focus building off of is our secondary,” said Johnson. “It’s going to enable us to do a lot of things upfront a little bit better because we are comfortable about not allowing people to throw the ball on us.”

In previous seasons, the Bulldog offense has been extremely run heavy, however a new QB will be under center for AHS who brings a skillset that the team hasn’t had in quite some time. Junior Frank Hren is the new signal caller who has dual-threat ability and coaches believe that will make the offense much less predicable compared to last season when they ran the ball around 75% of plays.

Major changes are also coming to the AHS schedule. While the Bulldogs remain in class 6A District 5, the rest of the district had a little shake up, most notably with the addition of defending class 5A champion Los Lunas.

“They went undefeated in 5A in district last season, I don’t expect it to be any different in 6A,” Wren said. “They’re going to be just as good, I’m sure. I expect them to be a really tough task for any team that faces them, including us, including everybody they play. I’m excited to see if we can really put up a fight against them and really do good against them.”

Albuquerque High is set to open the season on Friday, August 19. It will be a rematch of last season’s opener, against Organ Mountain in Las Cruces.