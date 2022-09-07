ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Electric Playhouse is launching an immersive exhibit focused on the work of Georgia O’Keeffe. The exhibit is called Music For the Eyes: A New Georgia O’Keeffe Experience and will open on September 30.

It will take people through O’Keeffe’s creative process including the inspiration behind some of her most well-known work. The exhibit turns O’Keeffe’s work into large-scale projections and interactive art as well as animations.

It is a collaboration with the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The interactive exhibit will run through November 27.