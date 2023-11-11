NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first champions of the 2023 high school football season were crowned on Saturday. The 8-man and 6-man championships wrapped up with new schools taking home hardware in both classes.

The 8-man title game featured the top ranked Buffaloes of Melrose against Cinderella seven seeded Clayton. The Melrose defense had proven to be a force all year, and once again pitched a shutout. The Buffaloes went on to make a statement with a 50-0 win to claim the school’s 14th title.

In class 6-man, the Gateway Christian Warriors looked to make it three consecutive state championship wins, but the Blue of Roy/Mosquero had other plans. The game would tight throughout, but in the end the blue trophy ended up going home with the Blue, thanks to a 46-38 Roy/Mosquero win.