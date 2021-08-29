New Bernco art installation honors gun violence victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County unveiled its newest art installation to honor victims of gun violence. The six-piece artwork titled “Luminaria” is on the plaza of the District Attorney’s office.

The artwork consists of three sculptures and three concrete seating components. It’s meant to honor and remember the victims’ lives cut short by gun violence. The piece was created by international artist Gordon Huether and adds to the county’s public art collection of more than 500 works.