BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center has reported that one of its corrections officers died in a car crash on Tuesday evening, Dec. 19. The 19-year-old officer, Joshua Munoz, was killed on the I-40 frontage road near Atrisco Vista Boulevard and Central Avenue in a single-car crash.

The county says Munoz has just graduated from the academy on Thursday, Dec. 14, and had begun working at the MDC on Sunday, Dec. 17. The interim warden, Rosanne Otero Gonzales, said, “Officer Munoz was just beginning his career here at MDC, but he was already a member of the MDC family and will be greatly missed.”

The Bernalillo County Manager, Julie Morgas Baca, issued the following statement:

“Bernalillo County, County Commissioners, MDC officers, staff, and the warden’s office would like to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Officer Joshua Munoz, including his brothers and sisters from MDC Class 246, who have been impacted greatly by this sudden and tragic loss.”

The crash is still under investigation by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. The county is offering counseling services to its employees who have been impacted by the death of Officer Munoz.