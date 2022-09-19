ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Duke it Out” is an annual chef competition in Albuquerque putting chefs to the test. Nine chefs will be competing, making two different courses. This year’s competition will include new restaurant ‘fuego505.’ The competition will be raising money and benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos.

The competition is September 28, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Builders Source Appliance Gallery. It is a 21-and-over event. Beer and wine will be served. Judging will be done by a panel of judges as well as a public vote by attendees. Tickets are limited, for more information and to purchase tickets, visit the El Ranchito de los Ninos website.