ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-It’s two games and two heartbreaks for Richard Pitino and his University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team. Nevada head coach Steve Alford returned to the place he once called home and left with 77-76 victory at The Pit. “Although it was a heartbreaker, we did a lot of good things,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “We’ll do our best to learn from it.” It’s only the second time an opponent has won at The Pit all season. Kenan Blackshear put in a shot with the clock winding down to zero, to secure the win Tuesday night. “You never want to see the game end on a possession like that,” said UNM forward Josiah Allick. “It hurts.” Blackshear finished with 12 points in the game. Nevada guard Jarod Lucas, the reigning Mountain West Player of the Week finished with a game high 28 points on 6 of 9 from three point range. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Lobos in scoring with 21 points. Jaelen House and Morris Udeze scored 18 points each for the Lobos. Udeze also had 9 rebounds. KJ Jenkins was the only other Lobo to score in double figures with 11 points. Nevada now has 9 straight wins over the Lobos. In the first game played at Nevada earlier this year Nevada won by 3 points in a double overtime thriller. With the loss the Lobos dropped to 19-5 overall and 6-5 in the Mountain West. Nevada is 9-3 in league play. The Lobos are at Air Force Friday.