FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bureau of Reclamation has announced a new award under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will help provide potable water to Navajo communities in northwest New Mexico. As part of the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project (NGWSP), the $67 million contract award is set to assist with progress on two main pipeline systems: the San Juan Lateral and the Cutter Lateral.

SJ Louis Construction Inc. has been contracted to work on this project. “This contract continues many years of hard work by Reclamation, the Navajo Nation, and other project partners working on the NGWSP,” says Deputy Commissioner Brain.

The Cutter Lateral is already functioning and construction of the San Juan Lateral is about 50% completed. The contract aims to complete work on these water delivery systems. Work is expected to begin this spring with the full project completion planned for 2029. The Bureau of Reclamation says, “When complete, it will include approximately 300 miles of pipeline, two water treatment plants, 19 pumping plants, and multiple water storage tanks.”

“This continued progress and important work being done on the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project demonstrates the Department of the Interior’s commitment to providing clean, reliable drinking water to rural and Tribal communities,” says Deputy Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Gary Gold.

For more information on the NGWSP, click here. For more information on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments, click here.