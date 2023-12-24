ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second consecutive year, the Duke City will host some of the nation’s top high school basketball players. The Grind Session, which has produced 20 first round picks in the past two NBA drafts, is hosting a regular season event in Albuquerque this week.

“The Grind Session is coming back with some high level teams,” said Albuquerque Basketball Club president Brandon Mason. “There will be a few teams there with some USA team members that are on different prep schools. Hopefully we can draw the same attendance or even more to come support out ABC Prep program.”

The Grind Session came to Albuquerque last year, and ABC’s prep team battled against the top team in the country. The event was viewed as a success, and the organization was thrilled to come back.

“We saw the crowd, we saw the energy and the fan support,” said Grind Session chief brand officer Cesar Vizcarrondo. “So, we knew we had to come back here for one of our regular season events.”

ABC Prep’s team that will be participating has some familiar names, like New Mexico’s highest ranked player, Jalin Holland. The team also has the highest scorer in the Grind Session with Memphis native, Christian Gilliland at over 25 points per game. He credits his time with ABC and the Grind Session into developing him into such a dominant player.

“It made me play more physical because every game, I’m probably playing against another division one athlete,” said Gilliland. “It just helps me play harder every single game, no easy games.”

Games this week will be played at Menaul School on December 29 and 30.